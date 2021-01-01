Waverly Sun N Shade Black 5 ft. x 8 ft. Floral Contemporary Area Rug

Advertisement
Sun N Shade 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug by Waverly offers a fresh perspective on indoor/outdoor rugs. The exciting color palettes and myriad designs add a timeless quality to Waverlys keen sense of todays style. These versatile outdoor rugs are ideal for patio and poolside alike, and can withstand almost all outdoor conditions. Stylized disks swirl and twirl in shades of grey and ivory on a navy black field, bringing a vibrant energy to this Rare Jewels rug from Waverlys Sun N Shade Collection. Easy-care fibers are perfect for creating a lasting outdoor statement for your deck or patio.