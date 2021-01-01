Sun Joe ® SWJ806E 2-in-1 Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw 8 inch 8.0 Amp (Green)

Tackle those hard-to-reach branches with ease. The Sun Joe® SWJ806E 2-in-1 convertible electric pole chain saw takes the danger and difficulty out of trimming your overgrown trees. Stand safely on solid ground and simply adjust Sun Joeâ€™s telescoping pole. Pole extends to 8.6 ft to gain up to 15 feet of overhead reach. Later, when the limbs are down and thereâ€™s wood to be cut, Sun Joe quickly converts to a hand-held chainsaw to make light work of loads of logs. Powered by a robust 8.0-amp motor, the SWJ806E can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 7.5-inches thick. It features a durable, 8-inch Oregon bar and chain with an auto-oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated during use. Unlike gas-powered tools, Sun Joe is powered electrically, so youâ€™ll power up reliably every time with the push of a button, without having to deal with smoke, fumes, spark plugs or costly tune-ups. Plus the SWJ806E comes equipped with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting. The Sun Joe® SWJ806E convertible electric pole chain saw carries a full two-year warranty.