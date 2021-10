Sun Joe ® SWJ806E 2-in-1 Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw 8 inch 8.0 Amp (Green)

Tackle those hard-to-reach branches with ease. The Sun Joe® SWJ806E 2-in-1 convertible electric pole chain saw takes the danger and difficulty out of trimming your overgrown trees. Stand safely on solid ground and simply adjust Sun Joe’s telescoping pole. Pole extends to 8.6 ft to gain up to 15 feet of overhead reach. Later, when the limbs are down and there’s wood to be cut, Sun Joe quickly converts to a hand-held chainsaw to make light work of loads of logs. Powered by a robust 8.0-amp motor, the SWJ806E can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 7.5-inches thick. It features a durable, 8-inch Oregon bar and chain with an auto-oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated during use. Unlike gas-powered tools, Sun Joe is powered electrically, so you’ll power up reliably every time with the push of a button, without having to deal with smoke, fumes, spark plugs or costly tune-ups. Plus the SWJ806E comes equipped with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting. The Sun Joe® SWJ806E convertible electric pole chain saw carries a full two-year warranty.