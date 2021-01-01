Sun Joe ® 24V-X2-CS16 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Chain Saw Kit 16-Inch W/ 2 x 2.0-Ah Batteries and Charger

The next generation in tree-trimming tech meets the legendary iON+ series in 24V-X2-CS16 48-Volt 16-Inch Cordless Chain Saw from SUN JOE. Perfect for your toughest tree-trimming tasks anywhere power is at a premium, SUN JOE is powered by the exclusive iON+ System series of 24-Volt lithium-ion batteries + tools. Cut The Cord® and go beyond the limits of the extension cord, or anywhere power is at a premium. SUN JOE is powered by the two included iON+ 24-Volt 2.0 Ah batteries, for up to 15 minutes of rechargeable runtime â€" and up to 25 cuts per charge! The robust 1,200 Watt motor and self-lubricating 16-inch bar and chain cut cleanly through branches and logs up to 15.5â€ thick, to quickly clear away brush and branches. The onboard, 5 fl oz oiler keeps the bar and chain fully lubricated for continuous cutting, and the tool-less chain tensioner provides a quick fix on-the-go with just a twist. Top-notch safety features include a built-in hand guard, kick-back brake, safety switch, and sheath for safe bar storage when the work is done. So, cut your yard chores in half with double the power â€" and Go With Joe®. 24V-X2-CS16 48-Volt, 16-Inch Cordless Chain Saw from SUN JOE®. GET EQUIPPED®.