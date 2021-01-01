From modway

Summon Antique Canvas Beige Canopy Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Daybed EEI-1997-GRY-BEI-SET

$2,994.91
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Long Lasting Sunbrella FabricRound Synthetic Rattan WeaveRetractable CanopyWater & UV ResistantPlush Machine Washable CushionsShips Pre-Assembled.Experience the outdoors with exceptional comfort and quality. Summon Outdoor Patio Sectional Daybed offers an exquisite two-tone synthetic rattan weave, plush all-weather cushions with industry-leading Sunbrella fabric, UV protection, and a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame. Featuring rounded shape and an elegant modern look, Summon Outdoor Sectional Daybed is an avant-garde outdoor sectional series well-equipped for enhancing patio, backyard, or poolside gatherings. This installment of the series is an outdoor patio daybed with retractable canopy. Set Includes: 1 - Summon Canopy Daybed

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com