Summon Canvas Red 9 Piece Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Dining Set EEI-1947-GRY-RED-SET

Advertisement
Long Lasting Sunbrella Fabric Synthetic Rattan WeavePowder Coated Aluminum FrameWater & UV ResistantShips Pre-Assembled.Experience the outdoors with exceptional comfort and quality. Summon Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set offers an exquisite two-tone synthetic rattan weave, plush all-weather cushions with industry-leading Sunbrella fabric, UV protection, and a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame. Featuring rounded arms and an elegant modern look, Summon Patio Dining set is part of an avant-garde outdoor sectional series well-equipped for enhancing patio, backyard, or poolside gatherings. This installment of the series is an Outdoor Patio Dining Set. Set Includes: Four - Summon Outdoor Wicker Patio Stools Four - Summon Outdoor Wicker Patio Chairs One - Summon Outdoor Wicker Patio Table