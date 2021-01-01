SAUDER Summit Station 6-Drawer Laurel Oak Dresser 31 in.H x 50 in.W x 18 in.D

Is your bedroom running out of room for your abundance of clothes and accessories. We've got you covered. Create the additional storage space your bedroom needs without having to sacrifice on the style you love with this double dresser from the Summit Station collection. This bedroom dresser features 6-drawers that open and close on smooth metal runners for convenient storage of a variety of different items like stacks of button-up flannels and denim jeans to cozy sweatpants and your favorite pajamas. The 4-lower drawers are extra deep so you can store even more. The bedroom furniture storage also offers a spacious top surface that provides you with room to store and display items like an accent lamp, a makeup mirror, bottles of cologne and photos of your friends and family. This 6-drawer dresser features a strong and lightweight panel construction and is detailed with tapered feet and chamfered edges. Finished in Laurel Oak, this good-looking clothes dresser will have your bedroom feeling organized in no time.