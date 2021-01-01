Summit Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (134502-1224)

The Summit Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge brightens its surroundings with a simple contemporary style. Handcrafted by artisans from Vermont, a clean disc canopy anchors the fixture, dropping a slim stem that blooms into flared branch accents to a single socket below. The lamping is damp-listed and set within the bowl of a wide steel shade with a smooth interior, focusing a broad pool of light below the fixture while blunting bright glare from the sides. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Silver. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting