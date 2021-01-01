Made in Europe, the CLRE24WH is a 24 In. wide 220 V electric range with a smooth ceramic glass surface for safer heating with easy cleanup. Two 7.5 In. burners and two 6 In. burners accommodate a variety of cookware sizes. All push-to-turn cooking controls are located upfront, eliminating the danger of reaching across the cooktop surface. Indicator lights illuminate when the burners and oven are on for added kitchen safety. This unit features a slide-in look without a back guard, ideal for integrating the stove into your own wall or backsplash design. The large oven window provides a full view of your cooking, with an interior light that automatically turns on with the oven. The oven door is constructed from sleek black glass for a modern look, with a clean white finish on the cabinet, storage drawer, and manifold. Inside, the 2.4 Cu. Ft. interior includes two sliding wire racks with five positions to let you fit various dish sizes. Cooking settings include a low and high broil option, as well as a bottom heat function ideal for certain applications. This unit's accessible design meets ADA guidelines. With its elegant design and user-friendly features, the CLRE24WH makes a stunning addition to any home kitchen. Summit Appliance Summit Classic Collection 24-in Smooth Surface 4 Elements 2.4-cu ft Slide-In Electric Range (White with Black Glass Door) | CLRE24WH