From linon
Summerlyn Corner Chair - Walnut - Linon
Advertisement
Modular, use alone, in pairs or with matching corner and ottoman pieces to create your own oasis sofa sectional. Luxurious contemporary styling provides comfort inside as well as outside on your patio. Natural finished acacia wood coordinates with gray performance fabric cushion that comfortably stand up to the weather. Overall Width: 30-1/4” Overall Depth: 30-1/4” Overall Height: 28” Floor to Seat Height: 16-1/4” Seat Width: 21-1/4” Seat Depth: 21-1/4” Cushion Thickness: 5-1/4” Leg Height: 8-1/4” Color: Walnut. Pattern: Solid.