Sunjoy SummerCove Fiona 11 ft. x 13 ft. Light Gray 2-tier Gazebo, Grays

Instantly create an outdoor gathering spot for family and friends away from the glaring sun and pesky insects. This 11 ft. x 13 ft. Fiona gazebo by the world's leading ready-to-assemble outdoor structure maker, Sunjoy, creates a perfect outdoor setting. Keep cool in the shade under the weather-resistant canopy supported by a durable rust-resistant steel frame. The 2-tier roof canopy allows for ventilation and airflow. Close the mosquito netting and/or privacy curtains to keep bugs and prying neighbors' eyes at bay. With straight-forward, easy-to-follow assembly instructions you'll be relaxing in your favorite new outdoor living space in no time. Color: Grays.