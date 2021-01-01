From weatherbeeta
WeatherBeeta Summer Sheet Lite III Detach A Neck Horse Blanket, 75-in
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Light and breathable, the WeatherBeeta Summer Sheet Lite III Detach A Neck Horse Blanket offers maximum protection and blocks out 95 percent of UV rays to keep your horse healthy and comfy. This summer sheet features a strong 190 gram polycotton that’s naturally breathable. The 210 denier lined shoulders help to prevent rubs, while the wither relief pad minimizes wither pressure and rubs. Twin buckle chest straps, twin low cross surcingles and removable web leg straps ensure a secure fit. This fly sheet also features a two-piece full wrap tail flap for maximum protection.