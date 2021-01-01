Trademark Fine Art 'Summer Floral Umbrella' Canvas Art by Cherry Pie Studios

Artist: Cherry Pie StudiosSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white and pink floral umbrella sitting on the beach. From the first day she could hold a pencil, Lori Wiseman delighted in drawing the world around her in a way that would make others giggle. Seeing the world in a quirky way defined her vision. Ten years ago she started Cherry Pie Studio and began using a distinct personal style of painting to create delightfully humorous images & verse, reflecting the family and friends in her life. Today Cherry Pie Studio is becoming a nationally recognized art studio whose brightly colored images may be found in top retail gift shops and folk art galleries in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.