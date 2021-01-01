From wedgwood

Wedgwood Summer Bouquet Gravy Boat

$47.99 on sale
($63.95 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Gravy Boat in the Summer Bouquet pattern by Wedgwood. Multicolor Floral Center, Coupe, No Trim

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com