Dainolite SUM-34HP Summit 4 Light 28" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Dainolite SUM-34HP Summit 4 Light 28" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesDurable stainless steel constructionIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28"Maximum Height: 41"Width: 28"Product Weight: 12 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 2-1/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 10"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 46 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 4Lumens: 3000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Polished Chrome