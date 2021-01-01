From zipcode design
Sulien Geometric Taupe Area Rug
Set an effortlessly on-trend foundation for your space with this modern taupe trellis area rug. Made in China, this area rug is power-loomed from stain- and fade-resistant polyester in a low 0.25" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. Complete with a durable cotton and latex backing, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 4'