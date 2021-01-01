Sucide Prevent Merchandise Suicide Prevention Awareness Ribbon Semicolon Depression Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This suicide prevention apparel is a great way to support someone with depression. Depression and Suicide sadly are together. Lets end the stigmatism and bring awareness to this sad disease. Get this design for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide prevention design is a great way to show support for someone who might be struggling with depression. The semicolon or suicide awareness apparel can be worn throughout the whole year, not just in Suicide Awareness Month & Mental Health Awareness 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only