Sugar Skull Stickers Laptop Dia de Los Muertos Mexican Day of The Dead Sticker Bomb Water Bottle Luggage Bike Computer Skateboard Vinyl Decals 50pcs

Size: tall(3-3.6inch),wide(2.25-2.65inch). Material: PVC. Cool Sugar Skull Crazy Stickers Pack50Pcs Awesome Assortment of Sticker Decals, DIY decoration. Get your Stickers, Clean the surface, Sticker on, then Use your imagination create works NOW How to use the skin: clean the surface, then sticker on, use your imagination to create works All the Stickers made with high quality vinyl, with sun protection and waterproof function Perfect gift for children, friends, lovers to DIY decoration About Product: amazing assortment of car stickers decals, a best gift for you to DIY decoration, if you have any other questions, simply write down your questions on the customer questions & answers part