From halloween costume cloths scary creepy spooky gifts
Halloween Costume Cloths Scary Creepy Spooky Gifts Sugar Skull Lazy Halloween Costume Trick Or Treat Pumpkin Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Get this sugar skull apparel as a lazy halloween costume idea! This awesome design is a nice gift for your mom, dad, sister, brother, girlfriend, boyfriend, couple or friends for trick or treat or horror nights parties! This sugar skull apparel is perfect gift for men or women that loves scary and spooky designs like witch, skeleton, bat, zombie, or ghost! Great present for christmas, birthday or halloween 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only