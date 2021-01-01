From cinco de mayo pillows women men kids mexican gifts
Cinco De Mayo Pillows Women Men Kids Mexican Gifts Sugar Skull Dog Pug Sombrero Cinco De Mayo Day Of Dead Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this funny Sugar Skull Dog Pug Sombrero throw pillow for your Dog Lover friend for Cinco De Mayo or as a Mexico Themed Birthday Party Gift! Use this Mexican pillow on May 5th with your sombrero and fiesta decor! This Sugar Skull Dog Pug Sombrero pillow is a perfect gift and pillow for Mexican American, Latin, Hispanic men, women, kids, teens, youth, boys and girls for Cinco De Mayo, Birthday, Dia De Las Madres / De Los Muertos! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only