From uspridefurniture
Suffield Velvet Nailhead 3-Piece Living Room Set
Advertisement
Beautifully styled and consciously crafted using materials, makes a welcome addition to any living space. The soft velvet fabric. upholstery imparts timeless style, while high-density foam creates luxuriously comfortable seating, boasts loose back cushions to showcase either detail, Complete your living room decor with these chic seating options. solid wood turned legs bring out this set’s traditional side, while nail head trim along the bottom and Arm of each piece adds a touch of flair.