Byredo Suede Rinse-Free Hand Wash in Beauty: NA A rinse-free formula that works to gently cleanses the hands without drying them out. Formulated with a 30 percent alcohol concentrate, leaving a delicately fusion of breezy floral notes with nuances of Lily of the Valley and Violet before settling on a bed of soft musks.. Top Notes: Bergamot, Fresh Aldehydes. Heart Notes: Lily of the Valley, Violet. Base Notes: Crisp Amber, Pear, Soft Musks, Velvet Plum. Travel sized product1 oz/ 30 ml. Apply one drop of product onto the hands and apply evenly on both hands for an immediate clean and fresh feel. This product is not intended to be anti-bacterial and can not prevent the spread of infectious diseases, bacteria or viruses. BYRF-UU39. 200094. About the designer: BYREDO is a modern European luxury house founded in 2006 by Ben Gorham. The brand carves out a unique position in the market, rising in contrast to traditional Scandinavian aesthetics and drawing inspiration from the cultural influences of the designer’s Indian background. The label emphasizes creativity, art and lifestyle in the creation of each product.