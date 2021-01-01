SUDISSKM Multifunctional Non-Slip Pad, Gaming Mouse pad, Internal Structure of The Colosseum Italy Ancient Rome Arena Oval Gladiator Runis Old.

Long size: Suitable for all types of keyboards and mice. Large enough and leave enough room to move the mouse. Seam edges and washability: precise seams and high-quality stitches around the edges ensure that it will not be worn or scattered like other mouse pads, and will not be easily deformed. The gaming mouse pad is made of waterproof material. It is easy to clean. Wipe with a damp cloth to easily remove dust on the mat. Elegant pattern: The large table top pad has a sturdy and durable pattern design. It will add more beauty to your office. Multifunctional use: This mouse pad is suitable for all tasks from basic computer use to design work. The mat can be used where needed, such as placemats, heat insulation pads, non-slip mats, table mats, etc. High-quality craftsmanship and materials: The computer mouse pad is thick and soft, which can provide comfortable support when typing, reading, writing and even sleeping.