From independence day george washington
Independence Day George Washington Suck It England George Washington Funny 4th of July Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Patriotic American humor celebrating our freedom since 1776. The 4th of July George Washington 1st president in sunglasses. Suck it England - funny July 4th phrase to show American pride. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only