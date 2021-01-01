Show off your love for big plants and big cats alike when you decorate your next craft project using Succulent Seals Stickers! These white-backed, self-adhesive stickers boast round shapes, potted plants, cute leopards, and some of them even have metallic gold foil accents. Get lost creating beautiful crafts that celebrate your love for plants and animals! Dimensions: Diameter: 1 1/2" Text Includes: You Grow Girl But First Plants Love Grows Here I Will Survive Hang In There Package contains 21 stickers.