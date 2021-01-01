Indoor succulents are easy to care for, but they do have some special requirements that can mean the difference between surviving and thriving. That's why we created Miracle-Gro Succulent Potting Mix. This premium soil is created to help your favorite succulent and cactus varieties grow up happy and strong with the right combination of ingredients. The soil features fast-draining technology and plant-loving ingredients like sphagnum peat moss, forest products, and fertilizer. This mix is also certified by the Mulch and Soil Council, whose mission is to define quality products that uphold industry guidelines. So whether you’re potting aloe vera under a window sill, or designing an assortment of cacti planters outside, set a fruitful foundation with this succulent-specific potting mix. For even more spectacular results and to further support your success in growing indoor potted plants, consider starting regular feedings with Miracle-Gro Plant Food 30 days after potting your plants.