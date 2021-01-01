From bungalow rose

Succulent Pots Set Of 6, 3.1 Inch Mini Ceramic Succulent Flower Plant Cactus Ice Crack Pot Planter Container

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Display your favorite miniature plants or flowers in a lovely and lively style with these Cute Ceramic Planters. These pots feature cute size and stylish pattern, which shows an attractive visual appearance and matches your plants or flowers perfectly.Specification:Material: CeramicPackage: Ceramic Pots x 6Item Dimension:- Height: 3.15 inch / 8.0cm- Length:3.54 inch / 9.0cm- Width:3.54 inch / 9.0cmNote: Plants not included

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com