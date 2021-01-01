From nshi
SubZERO Gaming Wrist Rest Pad for Keyboards, Tenkeyless, Stitched Edges, 14.5"x4"x1" (Black)
Dimensions: 14.5 in x 4.0 in x 1.0 in \u2013 Fits TKL (80%) keyboards and helps support proper ergonomic wrist positioning High-Density Core: Extra firm cushion maintains shape and eases pressure to the hands for extended periods of gaming Smooth Cloth Surface: Soft interlock fabric provides a comfortable surface for the wrists and palms to rest Non-Slip Rubber Base: Heavy-grip backing secures the wrist rest in place ensuring stability and consistency Anti-Fraying Stitched Frame: Dual seams on the edge and base protect against surface peeling for greater durability