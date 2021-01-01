Subwoofer Cable 66ft2m Digtal CoaxialSubwoofer Cable Dual Shielded with Gold Plated RCA to RCA Connectors Top Blue Series

[Universal Compatibility]:Subwoofer cable for connecting subwoofer speaker to a stereo receiver, sound system, or other compatible audio device, Ideal for connecting a TV, CD player, DVD player or other RCA-enabled device to the audio ports of a subwoofer or amplifier. [Exceptional Sound Quality]:The subwoofer cables polished metal molding and corrosion-resistant 24K Gold-plated connectors and split-tip center pins for optimal pressure and conductivity ensure reliable performance and minimal signal loss. [Premium Quality Material]A copper clad center conductor, dielectric insulation, aluminum braiding and 2 layers of foil shielding, for maximum protection against the hum/static encountered when multiple devices are in close proximity of each other. [Fexible and Durable]: With a 15000+ bend lifespan several times longer than original audio cables, double-braided nylon exterior make audio cables adding to the durability and tangle free