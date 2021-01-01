Ella Subway 60 in. W x 90 in. H 8-Piece Glue Up Cultured Marble Alcove Shower Wall Surround in Glossy White w/Shelves, Trims

Update your bathroom look with the Ella Subway panel wall. This shower wall comes in a white, glossy finish with the classic 4×8 brick pattern wrapping all around. The 1/4″ thick cultured marble panels are durable and feel like stone to the touch, unlike acrylic shower walls that feel like plastic. Package 3 offers two 7” corner and one 15”x3” wall mount soap holders, three 30”x60” and three 30”x30”, ¾” thick trim pieces. Shelves can be glued to the wall at any height or side per customer’s choice. When 2” trim is added vertically into back wall that will add 2” to the width. The back and side wall panels are cut to size. The back wall of the Ella 8-panel shower consists of two 30”x60” panels stacked on top of two 30”x30” shorter panels creating a 60” x 90” wall. The 36”x60” side panels are stacked on top of 36”x30” panels (creates 36”x90” side wall) and are cut to size to accommodate any shower base or bathtub from 30” to 36” width. The side walls are installed over the back-wall panel covering the cut edges. If a 36” shower base or bathtub is installed, the edges of 36” side panels and the base or tub must be covered with 2”x3/4” trims (package 3 or 4). The panels are ¼” thick and can be finished with caulking and paint if a tub or shower base width is smaller than 36” is selected. All shower panels are treated as regular tile and joints are finished with the grout or with matching color 100% silicone. Great for DIY. Color: Glossy White.