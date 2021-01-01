Sublimity Luxe 2-Piece Sectional Sofa - Right Chaise

A contemporary design with a refined silhouette, our Sublimity Furniture Collection features expertly crafted cushions made with the highest quality foam and down for an ultra-comfortable lounge experience. Designed to be customized, Sublimity is available in several styles, lengths, and configurations, with a wide range of premium fabric and leather upholstery options and three seat depths to choose from. Each piece is assembled by hand and upholstered in North Carolina. Our deep 29” Luxe seat depth offers a comfortable and ergonomic option designed to suit a variety of spaces.