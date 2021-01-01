Sublimation Blanks Mouse Pads,10 Pcs White Mouse Pads for Heat Press Printing Picture Crafts

Size and quantity.7.9x9.4 inch(20x24cm).10 Pcs blanks mouse pads, Printing Crafts. The blank mouse pads for heat press can be printed with your favorite patterns to make it unique. Or the company can print a logo or images for promotions, gifts, artwork showcasing, etc. Suit for all mice. The computer mouse pad is suitable for all types of mice, which is use in wired, wireless and mechanical mice for gamer and other people who use the mouse for a long time. Non-slip bottom. The special non-slip base provides good grip and effectively prevents the sliding or movement of these sublimation mouse pads. Soft and elastic. The blank mouse pads is made of high-grade rubber, which feels soft and won't wrinkle easily no matter how it is rolled. And it is elastic and not easy to tear.