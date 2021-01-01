From phoenix innovation

Sub C 2200mAh NiCd Rechargeable Battery for Power Tools wTabs 2pc

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Model: 1.2v Sub C 2200mAh NiCd Rechargeable Battery Flat Top. NiCD 2200mah Sub C cells to replace or rebuild your power tool battery pack. Soldering tabs attached to both ends of the batteries for easier to replace or rebuild your power tool battery pack Dimensions (Diameter x Height)0.90 x 1.69 inch High drain applications emergency lighting, cordless drill, survival portable devices, and power tools, Astro Hog, cordless isotip soldering iron, electric shaver, clipper, Wahl Trimmer, cordless dremmel, Astro Hog,

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com