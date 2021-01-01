Rizzy Home SU2009 Burgundy 10' x 14' Hand-Tufted Area Rug

Inspired by the distinctive styling of Native American art and textiles, the Southwest Collection by Rizzy Home sets the tone for a room that wants to reflect timeless character. Each piece is hand-crafted of soft blended wool that has been dyed in a large range of rich colors. Handmade by master craftsman, these rugs offer beauty and durability at a great price. This collection is rich in tactile appeal, and gives both luxurious comfort and versatility when working with a variety of decors. Committed to excellence, the Rizzy Home team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry. With a wide assortment of product choice and combinations, Rizzy Home is making it easier than ever for clients to create homes and interior spaces that are honest expressions of their true personalities.