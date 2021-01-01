Rubber-Cal Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is a versatile sheet rubber material that is known for its superior durability in high-stress applications. Our rubber SBR is actually a mild compound blended with natural rubbers to give the elastomer sheet both the high tensile strength of natural rubber and the superior resistance qualities of synthetic elastomers. Each SBR rubber sheet goes through a chemical heating process called vulcanization, increasing its durability and giving the flat rubber sheet a smooth and solid finish. This SBR rubber has a durometer of 70A, which means the rubber material has a hard surface with minimal flexibility. The synthetic rubber sheeting has excellent resistance to abrasions, making it perfect for heavy-duty applications whether they are industrial, commercial, or even residential. This rubber SBR is specially designed to withstand the daily abrasions and impacts of industrial working conditions. This versatile elastomer sheet has excellent shock absorption and is great for reducing sound, vibrations, and impacts. This makes SBR material the ultimate protective rubber sheeting, perfect for use as bumpers, pads, and anti-slip mats, among countless other possible applications. This thin sheet rubber is also great in outdoor applications, as the SBR sheet has superior resistance to abrasions, moisture, UV rays, and most damaging weather effects. Another great feature of rubber SBR is its intense temperature resistance. With a working temperature range from -10 - 195 F, there is no need to worry about the synthetic rubber product quickly wearing away from heat or friction—this elastomer sheet is built to last, especially in extreme environments. Rubber-Cal SBR synthetic rubber is the ideal protective rubber material for heavy-duty applications. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Styrene-Butadiene Sheet- 70A Durometer- 0.187-in Thick x 36-in Width x 48-in Length- Black | 32-007-187-036-048