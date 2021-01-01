Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Styrene-Butadiene Sheet- 65A Durometer- 0.093-in Thick x 36-in Width x 60-in Length- Red | 35-007-093-036-060

Rubber-Cal’s Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is a versatile elastomer sheeting that is known for its superior durability in high-stress applications. Our styrene butadiene rubber is actually a mild compound blended with natural rubbers to give the rubber material both the high tensile strength of natural rubber and the superior resistance qualities of synthetic rubbers. Each SBR rubber sheet goes through a chemical heating process called vulcanization, increasing its durability and giving the SBR sheet a smooth and solid finish. This thin sheet rubber has a durometer of 65A, which means the SBR rubber has a hard surface with moderate flexibility. The flat rubber sheet has excellent resistance to abrasions, making it perfect for heavy-duty applications whether they are industrial, commercial, or even residential. This styrene butadiene rubber has a vibrant red color to increase visibility and add an aesthetic appeal. The brightly colored rubber material adds a pop of red to any setting, and works great for high-stress applications where appearances matter. This styrene butadiene rubber is specially designed to withstand the daily abrasions and impacts of industrial working conditions. This versatile synthetic rubber sheet has excellent shock absorption and is great for reducing sound, vibrations, and impacts. This makes rubber SBR the ultimate protective rubber sheeting, perfect for use as bumpers, pads, and anti-slip mats, among countless other possible applications. This vulcanized rubber sheet is also great in outdoor applications, as the styrene butadiene rubber has superior resistance to abrasions, moisture, UV rays, and most damaging weather effects. Another great feature of SBR rubber is its intense temperature resistance. With a working temperature range from -10Ð?195Ð F, there is no need to worry about the rubber material quickly wearing away from heat or friction—this waterproof rubber sheet is built to last, especially in extreme environments. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Styrene-Butadiene Sheet- 65A Durometer- 0.093-in Thick x 36-in Width x 60-in Length- Red | 35-007-093-036-060