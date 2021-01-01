From lotiyo
Purple Stylus Touch Pen Lightweight Q1X Compatible with LG Aristo 4 Plus, K8 Plus (2018) - Microsoft Surface Pro 4 3 2 Go (10') - Motorola One.
Advertisement
Stylus lets you type, tap, double-tap and scroll with ease and precision. Color may be slightly different from actual item due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display. Light-weight body with soft touch rubber tip. Soft touch tip won't scratch your screen. Perfect for cold days when you don't want to remove your gloves. Length: approximately 4' (10.5cm) color: purple. Compatible with all touch screen devices.