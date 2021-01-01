Stylus Pouch for Dell Chromebook 3189 Education 2-in-1 (Stylus Pouch by BoxWave) - Stylus PortaPouch, Stylus Holder Carrier Portable Self-Adhesive.

💼 [PORTABLE] Never lose your stylus again! Now you can bring your stylus along with your Chromebook 3189 Education 2-in-1 in this?HANDY?pouch. 📒 [EASY TO USE] Simply peel off the backing and stick the self-adhesive Sleeve onto any clean surface. You can put it on your case or your Chromebook 3189 Education 2-in-1 itself! The tight, but elastic sleeve stretches so that you can slide your stylus in?SECURELY and tightens so that it won\u2019t fall out! 👕 [SLIM AND SLEEK] At only?2mm?thickness, the Stylus PortaPouch will stay out of your way while protecting your stylus. 💃 [SOPHISTICATED] Made with both elastic fabric and fashionable Leatherette to create this?ELEGANT?sleeve suitable for any occasion! 🌏 [VERSATILE AND UNIVERSAL] COMPATIBLE?with any stylus. You can even use it as a pen holder.