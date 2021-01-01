Stylus Pens for Touch Screens, Zealoire 2 in 1 Stylus High Precision Capacitive Stylus for iPad iPhone Tablets Samsung Galaxy All Universal Touch.

2 In 1 Design Sensitive Stylus - 2 different sizes rubber tips in both sides of the pen, which give you 2 options to use, provides smooth drawing and senstivity writing experience on touch screens, convenient for click and browse on your screen devices Anti-scratch Tip Stylus Pens - the touch screen stylus have the exquisite soft rubber tip, which is suitable for capacitive touch screen and it can protect your screen from scratching and keep no fingerprints Universal Capacitive Stylus - Compatible with all capacitive touch screen devices, including iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Android tablets & smart phones, Samsung galaxy and so on Replaceable Rubber Tips - These stylus pens both two ends rubber tips are replaceable. Replacing can be done within seconds without tool. 6 extra replacement fiber tips included (3 small rubber tips and 3 large one), effectively extend lifetime of the stylus Ideal Gift For Family and Friends - Get 2?of colorful stylus with an unbeatable price would