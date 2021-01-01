Stylus Pens for Touch Screens, Disc Stylus Pen Fiber Stylus with Magnetically Attached Cap, Compatible with ipad iPhone Chromebook, Rosegold

Best Quality Guranteed. PRECISE POINT DISC STYLUS: Nicely weighted aluminium barrels with a fiber-tipped head on one end and a disc stylus under a screw cap at the other end. Both two ends tips are replaceable; Provides a smooth pen-like writing experience for your touch screen tablets and smartphones UNIVERSAL STYLUS: Compatible with Apple iPads, iPad Mini, iPhones, Kindle, Kindle Fire, Kindle Paperwhite Android Tablets, Android Phones, Samsung Galaxy, E- readers, Smartphones and other Capacitive Touch Screens devices MAGNETICALLY ATTACHED CAP: Transparent disc provides much better flexibility and accuracy, you can see through on the screen of where exactly you are pointing. Lightweight stylus pen is great for carrying into your case or pocket, Keep your mobile & Tablet free from fingerprints on the screens; Perfect as GIFT ANTI-SCRATCH TIP - stylus tip was made of soft, and scratch resistant rubber. Fingerprint resistant and anti-stick screen