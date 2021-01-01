Stylus Pens for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5ES6 105 Pencil Digital Pencil with 15mm Ultra Fine Tip Pens for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4S5ES6 105 Stylus White

Best Quality Guranteed. About Active StylusFine, Light, Brief stylish design with 146mm length, 13.3g weight, 1.5mm tip for smoothly writing and drawing. More sensitive with long time wearing at best performance. Great Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/S5E/S6 10.5 pencil stylus options for artist, journalist, teacher and students etc. No More Big FingersThis pencil for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/S5E/S6 10.5 has a better touch point than the tip of your finger, which provides better accuracy to little touch focuses like keys on the screen console. No more big finger bothers. Great FeatureBuilt-in battery provides 8 hours active use while it's fully charged with Micro USB in 60 minutes. Smart Saver, auto shutdown after 30 mintues for safety. Charging input is 5V/0.2A.IMPORTANTDon't Use Fast Charger as internal chip would be damaged due to high currency Precise Point ControlWith buffer unit at Tip design gives you more accuracy and contr