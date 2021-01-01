Stylus Pen with Right Click and Erase Buttons Palm Rejection 1024 Pressure Support 1000hrs Working Time for Surface Pro 7 Surface Laptop 3 Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. FOR WINDOWS INKThis Stylus Pen is Compatible with pen-enabled Windows ink devices using MPP, which gives you high-quality experience on writing, drawing, marking, and entertainment. HIGH SENSITIVITYWith 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity and low initial activation force, this Stylus pen can ensure precisely sketch with virtually no lag and offer a natural feel as smooth as pen on paper. Instant response, perfect for hand writing, drawing, marking, signing and so on. EASY TO USEThe Stylus Pen has been designed with user friendliness in mind, thus it does not require any bluetooth pairing or additional driver installation to function. To ensure more efficiency and comfort our pen was equipped with a built-in 'Right-Click' and 'Erase' button. You can freely use the pen without the necessity of a computer mouse. WIDE COMPATIBILITY Works with Surface Pro 7/6/5/4/3, Surface Go/Neo, Surface Book 2, Surface laptop 2/3, Surface Studio