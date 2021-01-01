Stylus Pen Set of 10 Pack for Universal Touch Screens, Capacitive Stylus Pens for Apple iPad, iPhone, Samsung, Kindle, Tablet, Surface and Other Touch.

?Universal stylus pens for touch screens?100% compatible with all capacitive touch screen devices: Apple iPad, iPhone, tablets, Android smartphone, samsung galaxy, kindle, Surface, Leap pad and so on? Scratch & Fingerprint Resistant?The stylus pen have the exquisite soft rubber tip, which has a better touch point and accuracy than your finger, and also protect your screen from scratching and keep no fingerprints. Colorful & Durable?The stylus pen features aluminum body, which is safe and long lasting. Enjoy your colorful life with 10 pcs styluses in different 5 classic color. Portable design?0.8cm in diameter and 11.3 cm in height of the stylus pen. For each stylus, the weight is only 4g.Ultra lightweight, compact, and travel-friendly tablet stylus with clip design allows you to carry them anywhere and anytime and use it with more comfortable experience than finger touch. Customer Service & Warranty?OYOSUOGG provides you with 24-hour email contact service, a 1-year worry-free