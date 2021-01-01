Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection, FOJOJO Active Pencil Compatible with (2018-2020) Apple iPad 8th/7th/6th Gen, iPad Air 4th/3rd Gen, iPad.

Especially Designed for iPad & iPad ProOnly Supports for iPad models(2018-2020) : iPad 8th/7th/6th Gen 10.2'&9.7', iPad Air 4th/3rd Gen 10.9'&10.5', iPad Pro 12.9' 4th & 3rd Gen, iPad Pro 11', iPad Mini 5th. NOTICE: Not Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9' (1st Gen and 2nd Gen), iPad Pro 9.7', iPad Pro 10.5' and iPhone. Palm Rejection & Magnetically Attach- Upgraded stylus pen for iPad, you can rest your palm on the tablet screen without an uncomfortable glove for a better-using experience. Only specific models support the magnetically attach function. High Precision & No Lag- The latest pencil for iPad/iPad Pro is equipped with upgraded 1.2mm pencil tips, which is more precise and sensitiveno need to zoom in to write small letters. Smooth writing feeling, no lagging, no skips. Long Standby & Touch Activated- 20 hours continuous working and 90 days standby time for about 90 minutes per charging. No Bluetooth or Apps required. Turn on this active pen for iPad by simply t