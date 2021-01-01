From eo products / small world trading co.
6 Pack stylus pen Colors Crystal Capacitive Mini Universal Touch Screen Pen for iPhone 5s 6s Samsung Galaxy s5 s4 s3 Android Smartphones iPad.
Advertisement
Make your phone Fashion and Unique with Tether Strings with 3.5mm earphone jack, Makes playing games much easier. High quality colorful rhinestone crystals mini touch pens. Ultra-sensitive, smooth use on any screens of digital products, responsive as finger touch Length: 5.8cm, very lightweight and compact design allows for easy storage. Ten Colors: 6 styluses with attractive and chic colors, perfect as small gift for friends or family What you get: 6 Pcs Stylus pens with Elastic Coil Lanyards in one package, lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.