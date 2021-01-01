Boahaus Stylish TV Stand Up To 65", Modern Brown Finish, Modern

The Boahaus TV Stand has two closed compartments with two open shelves in a classy brown finish. The compartments have enough space to keep your books, collection of disks or your storage necessities. The two open shelves have ample space to place your media components like DVD player or gaming equipment. You can also place your favorite souvenirs in the open space. The vast top can easily accommodate a 65" TV. This contemporary style TV Stand has beautiful looks to enhance your room’s beauty. The classy wood finish gives to this stand a perfect look that will combine with any home decor theme. The Boahaus products are Carb Composite Compliant Phase II which meets the highest environmental standards and it fulfils ISTA 3A standards to ensure optimum safety during transit.