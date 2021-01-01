From retro style palm tree hawaii vacation apparel
Retro Style Palm Tree Hawaii Vacation Apparel Stylish Rainbow Colors Hawaiian Palm Trees Cruise Fashion Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A fun idea for the tropical beach family vacation for any man, woman, boy, girl, or teenager. This retro palm tree design with rainbow colors will remind you of the beach and ocean in Hawaii or California. Perfect for paradise, a family cruise vacation, retirement or beach trip. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only