Stylish Corner Ladder Shelving 5 Tier Wall Leaning Bookcase Storage Display Book Accessories Storage Stand-Wood

Specifications: Name:5-Tier Corner ShelfModel: G16199Color: White/Brown/Wood ColorMaterials: solid woodTier:5Features:-Unique Structure: Open display rack, shelves provide easy storage and display for decorative and home living accessories-It can be combined freely to form a semicircle or a circle, with different combinations for different occasions-The edges and corners are polished and smooth, and the user-friendly design reduces the chance of injury-The 90-degree corner is specially designed for corners and does not occupy space-All solid wood, no auxiliary materials, delicate touch, not easy to crack-The upper and lower pyramids are designed with stable structures-5 tiers for storing and displaying your books and other articles-The shelving is easy to assemble and exceedingly firm. -Suitable for rooms needing vertical storage area. Note:-Please allow a bit of error due to manual measurement. please make sure you do not mind before you bid.