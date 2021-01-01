Stylesetter Andrews Double Glass Beverage Dispenser with Stand and Half Gallon Capacity Each

Whether you’re serving homemade iced tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade, refreshing spa water, bride and groom’s signature drink, or a crazy mixed concoction, this Andrews Double Glass Beverage Dispenser with Stand with a Wood Handle and Ceramic Lid from Stylesetter is the life of the party! Accommodating half a gallon each of any cold drink, the pitcher rests on a table or flat surface for guests’ pouring convenience. Tighten the spigot before use. Be sure to tightly seal the included washers on both sides of the dispenser.