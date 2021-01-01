JENSEN Styleline 20 in. W x 30 in. H x 5 in. D Framed Stainless Steel Recessed 3-Shelf Bathroom Medicine Cabinet

The Jensen 495X Styleline 20 in. Recessed Medicine Cabinet in stainless Steel Frame is all about options. It's our classic, single-door cabinet that offers adjustable shelves, a stainless trimmed mirror and white cabinet, so it’s at home in any bath or powder room. Three adjustable plastic shelves allow you to fit a variety of container heights, so all your important bath items are always within reach. The door can be mounted with left or right hand opening for flexible installation options to suit your bathroom size.