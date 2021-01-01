Stuyvesant Marble Bread Knife, 8 in.

Cutting action that is effortless, smooth, and effective. This is the defining qualities of the knife. Unlike conventional knives that required constant sharpening all the time, this stainless steel bread knife is equipped with razor-sharp serrated edges that pierce through even the hardest and crusty artisan bread, without having to push down and squashing that new loaf. The ergonomic handle is lightweight and smooth yet sturdy. It fits comfortably in your hands allowing for precise cuts each and every time.